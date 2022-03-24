Randeep Hooda set to portray Savarkar in biopic

By Express News Service

Randeep Hooda will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film, a biopic, is set to go on floors in June 2022. It will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In the past, Randeep has played real-life figures such as Sarabjit Singh in Sarbjit (2016) and Charles Sobhraj in Main Aur Charles (2015).

On landing the role of Savarkar, the actor shares, “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our Independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar adds, “This is the right time to tell the stories which we had ignored. ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ will be an edgy cinematic narrative that will force us to revisit our history. I have been wanting to collaborate with (producer) Sandeep Singh, and I am glad that we are doing this film together.” Swatantra Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios.