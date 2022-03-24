STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikrant Massey opens up about the efforts he took to not get typecast in industry

Vikrant is currently busy shooting for 'Gaslight' along with Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. 

Published: 24th March 2022 06:29 PM

By ANI

MUMBAI: From starring in television shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo' to headlining top films like 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Love Hostel', actor Vikrant Massey has come a long way. And in his journey so far, he has tried his best not to get typecast.

"It's a constant challenge for any actor to not get typecast and that's been one of the core motives of my life. Even when I was doing television, I didn't want to get typecast as a TV actor or a daily soap actor. The idea was to go out there and offer something fresh or something new," he said.

Vikrant added, "Even when I started off with films, I wanted to churn out things which are unique in perspective, unheard, unseen of and most importantly, far more real."

Vikrant is currently busy shooting for 'Gaslight' along with Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. 

Comments

