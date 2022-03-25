Mai trailer out: Sakshi Tanwar is mother, detective and hero

By Express News Service

Netflix India has debuted the trailer of Mai. The series, a thriller-drama, stars Sakshi Tanwar as a mother investigating her young daughter’s death.

Sheel Chowdhury (Sakshi) is consoling her daughter, Supriya, when the latter is killed in a truck accident. A middle-class wife and a nurse, Sheel is unconvinced about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. As she digs deeper, everything points to a planned murder. “You’re a respectable woman, why are you getting into these affairs?” Sheel is told, and later — “You are not a detective.” But she presses on, inserting herself in physical danger to extract uneasy truths and a violent criminal conspiracy.

Mai is written by Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen and Amita Vyas. It is directed by Atul and Anshai Lal, with the former also serving as showrunner. The extended cast features Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Mai is produced Clean Slate Filmz, previously co-run by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Anushka recently stepped away from the company to focus on her acting career.

Speaking about Mai, Karnesh said in a statement, “We are excited to bring this story to the world through Netflix, who’ve been a wonderful partner to us with Bulbbul and now, with Mai. It tells a gripping yet emotional story of a strong mother’s journey. Sheel is a multifaceted character, who fights to overcome everything and everyone in her way to avenge her daughter, all while holding on to her vulnerability, which enables audiences to relate and connect to her in a more meaningful way.”