Parineeti Chopra to star in Imtiaz Ali’s next?

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra will star in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Chamkila, reports state. Moreover, because of a date overlap between this film and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Parineeti will reportedly miss out on the latter (the actor or her team is yet to comment on the development).

While no official announcement is made, Chamkila is supposedly based on slain Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. It was reported earlier that Diljit Dosanjh will essay the titular role in the film.

If true, this is the first time both Diljit and Parineeti will collaborate with Imtiaz. Parineeti also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy-fame. The film’s shoot has reportedly been delayed due to the actor’s commitments to Brahmastra.