STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra to star in Imtiaz Ali’s next?

If true, this is the first time both Diljit and Parineeti will collaborate with Imtiaz.

Published: 25th March 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra will star in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Chamkila, reports state. Moreover, because of a date overlap between this film and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Parineeti will reportedly miss out on the latter (the actor or her team is yet to comment on the development).

While no official announcement is made, Chamkila is supposedly based on slain Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. It was reported earlier that Diljit Dosanjh will essay the titular role in the film.

If true, this is the first time both Diljit and Parineeti will collaborate with Imtiaz. Parineeti also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others. 

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy-fame. The film’s shoot has reportedly been delayed due to the actor’s commitments to Brahmastra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Imtiaz Ali Chamkila Animal Diljit
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp