Zoya, Reema feel proud to have introduced fresh talents with 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'

The series, directed by Rahul Nair, introduces Vihaan Samat in the lead role of Ray.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are proud of the talents who have worked in their production, 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' (ECAEFL). They consider it a responsibility to introduce fresh talents in the ever-growing space of audio-visual content and with 'ECAEFL' receiving positive responses, the two are in a happy space.

The series, directed by Rahul Nair, introduces Vihaan Samat in the lead role of Ray. In addition, it also stars Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh and Suchitra Pillai. 'ECAEFL' marks Rahul's first directorial venture after working as an assistant director with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Commenting on the same Zoya shared, "Both Rahul and Vihaan are unique talents you can't ignore. We are so proud that 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' is being liked and I know this is just the beginning for both of them."

Reema Kagti added to Zoya's remark as she said, "It's our constant endeavour to gather a diverse and intriguing talent pool, each with their own distinct, individual voices and perspectives. Rahul Nair really spoke to the youth in the language they best understand with 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' and as for Vihaan Samat, we came on board for him as soon as we saw his audition. He was absolutely wonderful, just the perfect boy to play Ray."

