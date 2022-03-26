STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's fierce look for 'Pathaan' is sure to make you 'stop and stare'

Keeping fans on their toes for a long time now, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share his much-awaited look from the upcoming action-thriller drama 'Pathaan'.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan in his new getup.(Photo | Instagram, iamsrk)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Saturday proved to be a treat for superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans as after a long wait his first look from the much-anticipated Bollywood film 'Pathaan' has been unveiled today.

Keeping fans on their toes for a long time now, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share his much-awaited look from the upcoming action-thriller drama 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga," SRK added the quirky caption to the post.

In the picture, the 56-year-old actor looks fierce while posing shirtless and showcasing his chiselled abs. The actor returns with his signature bun look for 'Pathaan'.

Soon after sharing the post, his enthusiast fans and followers flocked the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

"Raja firse aagaya," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this."

Interestingly, the post accumulated more than one million likes within an hour of being shared.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Siddharth Anand
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp