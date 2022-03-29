'Sharmaji Namkeen' script was challenging yet comforting, says Paresh Rawal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who stepped in to complete the role of late star Rishi Kapoor in the latter's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen', says that the script was challenging yet comforting for him.

The Amazon Original drama starring two legendary actors playing the same character for the very first time in Hindi cinema is raising excitement and anticipation among viewers.

On being asked about the reason behind saying yes to the project, Paresh said: "This film should get released because the script is brilliant and balanced. So, my first thought was if I can take up the role and justify it, then I definitely should."

"At the cost of modesty, I would like to say that I loved the script so much that it was challenging yet comforting for me. I could relate to the script. I can identify with the father also known as Sharmaji, how he worked hard all his life to make his children able."

Paresh added: "Later on, when he had nothing to do, he tried to find himself by pursuing what he enjoyed. However, his kids were not that supportive. This is sheer brilliant writing. The writer and director made this journey easy for me, and the producers, known for delivering outstanding films, made me confident that this project should be completed and released. Lastly, the actor inside me was greedy and wanted to do this role."

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is an Excel Entertainment Production in association with Macguffin Pictures. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' will have its premiere on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video.