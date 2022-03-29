Vidyut Jammwal to star in and as 'Sher Singh Raana'

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal will portray Sher Singh Raana in a biopic directed by Shree Narrayan Singh. The film, a true-lifer, is about a Rajput man who undertook the journey of bringing back the 800-year-old ashes of Prithviraj Chauhan.

In 2001, Sher Singh Rana, with two others, assassinated Phoolan Devi and later escaped from Tihar jail in 2004. He then travelled to Afghanistan and claimed to have brought back remains from the tomb of Prithviraj Chauhan.

On joining the team of Sher Singh Raana, Vidyut says, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.” Talking about the casting, director Shree Narrayan Singh shares,

“When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation.”

The biopic on Sher Singh Raana is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.