Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh announce their second film together

We had previously told you that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will be teaming up once again after Liger and the pan-Indian project has been titled Jana Gana Mana.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had previously told you that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will be teaming up once again after Liger and the pan-Indian project has been titled Jana Gana Mana. Now they have announced officially that the collaboration is happening and the title will be revealed tomorrow.

The update was shared today along with a poster featuring a fighter jet. The film is said to be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects. Janhvi Kapoor is expected to make her debut in Telugu with this film.

A source close to the makers says that all the characters in the film speak in their native language and there won’t be any subtitles. The story reportedly gives a contemporary take on the gruesome murders, rape cases, and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years.

Apart from this film, Vijay is also committed to working with director Sukumar in an untitled film that is expected to go on floors later this year. Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday, will hit the screens on 25th August this year.

