Raashi Khanna completes filming of upcoming Hindi film 'Yodha'

By Express News Service

Raashi Khanna, who recently starred in the Ajay Devgn-fronted web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has wrapped up the filming of her upcoming Hindi film, Yodha.

Raashi took to social media to announce this update, and wrote, “A dream too good to be true, having worked with Dharma Movies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of Yodha - our labour of love - so special! It’s a wrap and here I am with the two main Yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you Sidharth Malhotra. Thank you for being a wonderful co-star.”

Backed by Karan Johar, the action drama helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha also features Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Yodha will be released on November 11. Apart from Yodha, Raashi will also be seen in Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, and Sardar, which stars Karthi.