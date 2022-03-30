STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashmika Mandanna to replace Parineeti Chopra in Animal?

It was rumoured recently that Parineeti Chopra won’t be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, owing to date clashes with her film with Imtiaz Ali.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

It was rumoured recently that Parineeti Chopra won’t be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, owing to date clashes with her film with Imtiaz Ali. Sandeep’s second Hindi feature after Kabir Singh (2019), Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He’s joined by Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the cast.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the female lead in Animal. The portal, quoting a source, said that Rashmika will portray Ranbir’s wife in the film. Animal is reportedly backdropped on the gun mafia in India. Anil portrays Ranbir’s father in the film.

Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu. She also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir, meanwhile, has wrapped up the shoot of Brahmastra, which releases in September. His other release this year, Shamshera, is slated for July 22.

