'Hungama' actor Rimi Sen duped of over Rs 4 crore, businessman booked

Published: 31st March 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress, Rimi Sen. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actor Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore.

The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.

The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company.

Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban and Hungama. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015.

