STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty to produce biopic on former IPS officer Rakesh Maria

Rakesh Maria, who successfully investigated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, is the former police commissioner of Mumbai.

Published: 01st May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Director Rohit Shetty (R) and former IPS officer Rakesh Maria

Director Rohit Shetty (R) and former IPS officer Rakesh Maria (Photo| Twitter)

Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands to produce a biopic on Mumbai's former Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Maria, who successfully investigated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

The film will be mentored by Rohit, known for his clutch of interconnected cop movies. Talking about the announcement, Rohit shared, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s fearless journey to the screen!!"

Talking about his biopic, Maria said, "It is exciting to relive the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Entertainment Rohit Shetty Rakesh Maria
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp