Rohit Shetty to produce biopic on former IPS officer Rakesh Maria

Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands to produce a biopic on Mumbai's former Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Maria, who successfully investigated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

The film will be mentored by Rohit, known for his clutch of interconnected cop movies. Talking about the announcement, Rohit shared, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s fearless journey to the screen!!"

Talking about his biopic, Maria said, "It is exciting to relive the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty."