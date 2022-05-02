STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track released: Kartik Aryan flaunts hook step

Sung by Neeraj Shridhar, and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song showcased a new hook step done by actor Kartik Aryan.

Kartik Aryan(Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated title track from the film 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2' was released on Monday afternoon, and this is what Kartik Aryan aka 'Rooh Baba' has to say to everyone.

Sung by Neeraj Shridhar, and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song showcased a new hook step done by actor Kartik Aryan.

He shared the song on his Instagram handle, with the caption, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW"

Though the film will be released on May 20, the title track has already generated a lot of buzzes, as evidenced by the number of heart and fire emojis that fans and admirers have left in the comment section of the actor's post.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to Priyadarshan's popular 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu,' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. 

