Dharam ji is back home, thank God for these years of happiness: Hema Malini on wedding anniversary

On Sunday, Dharmendra said in a video shared on his official Twitter account that he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to a "big muscle pull at the back".

Published: 02nd May 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-MP Hema Malini on Monday assured fans that her husband and cinema icon Dharmendra was doing well after a brief hospital stay for back pain.

In her post, Hema Malini also expressed her gratitude to well wishers for enquiring about Dharmendra's health.

"I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home," she wrote.

"Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind," she added.

In her previous tweet, Hema Malini shared a photograph with her husband and co-star of films such as "Sholay" and "Seeta Aur Geeta", among others, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

"Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed," the Mathura MP captioned the picture.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1980, are parents to daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

After reports of his hospitalisation and subsequent discharge started doing the rounds on social media, Dharmendra spoke to worried fans through a video on Twitter and asked them to not worry.

"Friends, don't overdo anything. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway, I'm back thanks to your good wishes, His blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all," he said in the clip.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

TAGS
Dharmendra Hema Malini
