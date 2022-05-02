Remo D'Souza joins panel of judges for 'DID Super Moms 3'

MUMBAI: Ace Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza will be joining as one of the three judges on the upcoming dance reality show 'DID Super Moms 3'. It will be giving a chance to mothers who have always been dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent.
Remo says: "All the super moms, get ready as we are coming to your city for your auditions in order to give you a chance to showcase your talent and achieve your dreams through 'DID Super Moms'."
The on-ground auditions will start soon in the coming weeks in Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.
The second season was judged by Govinda, Geeta Kapoor, and Terrence Lewis and was hosted by Karan Wahi. The first season had Mithun Chakraborty, judge Marzi Pestonji, and host Jay Bhanushali.
'DID Super Moms' third season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.
MUMBAI: Ace Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza will be joining as one of the three judges on the upcoming dance reality show 'DID Super Moms 3'. It will be giving a chance to mothers who have always been dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Hanuman Chalisa row: Court order on bail plea of Rana couple now on May 4
Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka amid buzz over leadership change and cabinet rejig
Nawab Malik admitted to hospital, condition 'serious', his lawyer tells court
Choksi pledged 'lab diamonds' with inflated valuation to get Rs 25 crore loan from IFCI: CBI
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent