Sony Pictures acquires film rights of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller 'One Indian Girl'

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired film adaptation rights to author Chetan Bhagat's 2016 acclaimed novel 'One Indian Girl'.
Bhagat's book revolves around an Indian girl who is intelligent and successful and finds it difficult to find love. Bhagat said: "It is always exciting when a story you have written is interpreted cinematically."
"The fact that Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights to 'One Indian Girl' is particularly promising because this is the studio behind some of the biggest films of our times and I cannot wait to begin this exciting journey with this energetic team. This story has both a national and international appeal and I cannot wait to see it on the big screen."
Previous film adaptations on his book's include the blockbuster '3 Idiots', '2 States' and the award-winning hit 'Kai Po Che'.
"As the film market continues to boom in India, we're continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective, and we're thrilled to adapt and produce Chetan Bhagat's book for the big screen," said Shebnem Askin, Co-Head of Sony Pictures International Productions.
Sony Pictures International Productions, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired film adaptation rights to author Chetan Bhagat's 2016 acclaimed novel 'One Indian Girl'.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Realty, auto, bank stocks tumble after RBI's rate hike as experts predict quick actions against inflation
Modi leaves for France after concluding his Denmark trip
Shreya Dhanwanthary completes shooting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Adbhut'
FIRs filed against MNS workers in Nashik, Navi Mumbai over loudspeaker row
Lalitpur rape case: Absconding SHO arrested from Prayagraj, NHRC notice to Yogi government
'I wish they didn't trade barbs': Fadnavis on spats between his wife, CM Thackeray