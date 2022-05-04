Aamir Khan to start Laal Singh Chaddha podcast

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha releases this August. The film, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, stars Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. As part of the film’s promotional campaign, Aamir will launch his first-ever podcast.

The actor-producer will communicate with fans via the podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, where he will discuss behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, and interesting incidents from the set and other stories.

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5. It will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM. Aamir recently released Kahani, the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, as a lyrics video. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.