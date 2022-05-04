STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan to start Laal Singh Chaddha podcast

Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha releases this August.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha releases this August. The film, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, stars Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.  As part of the film’s promotional campaign, Aamir will launch his first-ever podcast.

The actor-producer will communicate with fans via the podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, where he will discuss behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, and interesting incidents from the set and other stories.

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5. It will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM. Aamir recently released Kahani, the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, as a lyrics video.  Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Podcast Forrest Gump
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp