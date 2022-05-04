STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreya Dhanwanthary completes shooting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Adbhut'

Directed by Sabbir Khan of "Heropanti" fame, the film also stars Diana Penty and Rohan Mehra.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has concluded filming for her upcoming supernatural thriller "Adbhut" and says working on the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led movie was a "humbling creative process".

The "Scam 1992" star said filming for "Adbhut", which went on floors last year, was an "exciting" and "enriching" experience as it allowed her to explore herself as an artiste.

"It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to explore a completely different side of me. Working with the immensely talented Sabbir Khan and my wonderful co-stars Nawaz, Rohan and Diana has been amazing. Plus, we have Binod Pradhan and Promod Pradhan who are legends.

"Working with the whole supremely brilliant team has been extremely fun and an overwhelming experience. The film wrapped but the memories I have of this project will always occupy a special place in my heart. 'Adbhut' will always be one of my most special projects," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Scheduled to be released in 2022, "Adbhut" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Dhanwanthary will also be seen in filmmaker R Balki's psychological thriller "Chup", featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

The actor has also been preparing for season two of her Amazon show "Mumbai Diaries", which is expected to begin filming soon.

