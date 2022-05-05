STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar in legal trouble 

A satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts in Hindi films opposite Ranveer. It is releasing on May 13.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar over a scene in the movie’s trailer where ultrasound technology is being used for prenatal sex determination.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. Though the film is trying to promote the “Save Girl Child” slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technology to determine the sex of the unborn child, as per the petitioner.

Petitioner ‘Youth Against Crime’, an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

TAGS
Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar Public Interest Litigation Save Girl Child
Comments

