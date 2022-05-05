STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Santosh Sivan’s sci-fi comedy Jack N Jill gets trailer

The trailer of Santosh Sivan’s Jack N Jill was released by Karan Johar on his social media handle.

A still from the trailer of Jack N Jill

By Express News Service

From the footage, one gets the sense that the cinematographer-director has entered an extremely bizarre dimension with his quirky characters essayed by Manju Warrier, Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, and Aju Varghese.

The film, which is said to be a science-fiction comedy, is confirmed for a theatrical release on May 20.
Santosh Sivan and Ajil S M scripted the film, bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan, Santosh Sivan, and M Prashant Das.

Jakes Bejoy, Gopi Sundar and Ram Surendran wrote the tunes to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics.

