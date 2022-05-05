Some clubbing tunes can set the dance floor on fire: 'Dynamite' fame Gourav Dasgupta

Express Features By

If you are looking for a new song to add to your party playlist, then here's something for you. Music composer Gourav Dasgupta's latest song Dynamite just released this week, which has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, whose last song Mera Yaar was a chartbuster.

Dasgupta, who is currently in Bengaluru to visit family, says the 'party anthem' or 'club song' is an upbeat, catchy tune. "I tried to use clubbing tunes that are quite global. It can set the dance floor on fire," says Dasgupta with a laugh. Dynamite marks Dasgupta's first association with Bhanushali. "She is one of the sweetest kids I know, someone I consider a sister. She is extremely hardworking," he says.

Dasgupta's discography is quite wide spread and versatile, having delivered many chartbusters from films like Shiddat, Chehre, Total Dhamaal, Kaabil, The Big Bull, Bhuj, and hit singles like Tere Do Naina with actor Aparshakti Khurana in Saiyyonee.

Dasgupta, who is currently taking a break from his work, has three singles in his kitty with Dynamite being the second. The last one was Buhe Bariya with Kanika Kapoor which released on April 28 on Saregama music.

Buhe Bariya is a recreation of a traditional Punjabi song. "My last song was with Kanika, where we worked on folk songs. Most importantly, we tried to do justice to the authenticity of the song," says Dasgupta.

Having been a music composer for years, Dasgupta has worked with well-known names in Bollywood. While many creative artistes vouch to be nocturnal creatures, Dasgupta feels otherwise. "I was that person till my daughter was born. But jokes apart, I believe music is something that can happen to anyone at any time. It doesn’t always need to be created late at night," says Dasgupta.

After Dynamite, he is looking forward to his next release Tutt Gaya, a romantic ballad, with Stebin Ben, the video of which features Shantanu Maheshwari.