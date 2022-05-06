STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit to feature in Raja Kumari’s latest song Made In India

Madhuri Dixit Nene has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter, and singer Raja Kumari for her latest song Made In India.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Madhuri Dixit Nene has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter, and singer Raja Kumari for her latest song Made In India. “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India,” said Madhuri.

The upcoming song stars Raja Kumari and Madhuri in glamourous looks that accentuate the narrative of aesthetics curated by homegrown labels. Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s Made in India, the upcoming anthem is a homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the hip-hop artiste claims her Indian heritage with pride.

Raja Kumari added, “Madhuri is the ultimate queen of expression and a dance icon. I’ve admired her inspiring work and it feels surreal that we’ve collaborated for my dream project Made In India. She’s one of the few Bollywood celebrities who owns her Indianness no matter where she goes. Our song also features young girls in different cultural attires. I believe we can show a more complete view of Indian women of the new India. I’m excited that Madhuri powered this vision.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhuri Dixit Rajakumari Made in India Raja Kumari
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp