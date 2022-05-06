Madhuri Dixit to feature in Raja Kumari’s latest song Made In India

By Express News Service

Madhuri Dixit Nene has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter, and singer Raja Kumari for her latest song Made In India. “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India,” said Madhuri.

The upcoming song stars Raja Kumari and Madhuri in glamourous looks that accentuate the narrative of aesthetics curated by homegrown labels. Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s Made in India, the upcoming anthem is a homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the hip-hop artiste claims her Indian heritage with pride.

Raja Kumari added, “Madhuri is the ultimate queen of expression and a dance icon. I’ve admired her inspiring work and it feels surreal that we’ve collaborated for my dream project Made In India. She’s one of the few Bollywood celebrities who owns her Indianness no matter where she goes. Our song also features young girls in different cultural attires. I believe we can show a more complete view of Indian women of the new India. I’m excited that Madhuri powered this vision.”