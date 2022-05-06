STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to have world premiere at Cannes

In Rocketry, R Madhavan portrays Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely arrested on espionage charges.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will have its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Palais des Festival premiere will take place on May 19, as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year. India’s Ministry of Culture has officially selected Rocketry: The Nambi Effect for its Red Carpet World Premiere at the venue.

In Rocketry, R Madhavan portrays Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely arrested on espionage charges. Madhavan has also directed, produced and written the film. Speaking about the Cannes premiere, R Madhavan said, “I’m in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I’m unable to believe all that’s happening. With God’s grace, we’ve waited long and I’m grateful and thrilled to watch all the good things happening for the film.” 

