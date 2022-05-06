STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamannaah, Madhur Bhandarkar wrap up Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, has wrapped production in Mumbai.

Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar

Hindi film director Madhur Bhandarkar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, has wrapped production in Mumbai. The coming-of-age film is set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola, Fatepur Beri - and sees Tamannaah in the titular role of a female bouncer.  The actor had taken up an intense physical regime to prepare for the role.

Babli Bouncer also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in key roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. It will release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Madhur Bhandarkar is known for films like Chandni Bar, Traffic Signal, Page 3, Heroine, and Fashion.

A number of his films have focused on female professionals in tough and exacting worlds. His last, the political thriller Indu Sarkar, was released in 2017. Besides Babli Bouncer, he has completed India Lockdown, which tells stories from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

