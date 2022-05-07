STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanya Malhotra concludes filming for Netflix movie 'Kathal' 

Published: 07th May 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sanya Malhotra in Qatar. (Photo | Instagram)

Actress Sanya Malhotra. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film "Kathal".

The woman-led dramedy marks the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

The actor shared the news of the film completing its shoot in a post on Instagram.

"It's a wrap on the crazy chronicles of #Kathal ! It's been a roller coaster of emotions to play Mahima and live in this whacky world! Can't wait for you all to be a part of it too," she wrote alongside a photo from the film.

Set in a small town, "Kathal" revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The film is backed by Netflix, producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

"Kathal" also stars Anant Joshi, best known for featuring in shows like "Virgin Bhasskar" and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".

