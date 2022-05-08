STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from 'Lock Upp' with winner's trophy

He was declared the winner of the show, whose finale also featured popular reality show regulars Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.
 

Published: 08th May 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Munawar Faruqui and Kangana Ranaut.

Munawar Faruqui and Kangana Ranaut.

By IANS

MUMBAI: He was in jail not long ago for "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses", a charge he denies, but well past Saturday/Sunday midnight, controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut 'Lock Upp' with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and brand new car.

He was declared the winner of the show, whose finale also featured popular reality show regulars Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.

Unlike most reality shows, the Lock Upp winner was decided not only on the basis of popular votes, which was topped by Faruqui, but the host, Kangana, had the last word on the subject. It was her seal of approval that finally decided the winner. Payal and Anjali, with whom Faruqui had gotten quite close on the gritty reality show, were declared the first and second runners up.

Faruqui, who, before entering 'Lock Upp', was seeing his shows being cancelled by the Karnataka government, attracted a lot of sympathy and public goodwill by coming across as this boy from a Dongri chawl who had seen poverty, his mother commits suicide and his marriage breaks up, and had also been abused sexually as a child.

He and Kangana also had a hot exchange initially on his political views, but quite clearly, their differences did not come in the way of the show's celebrity host from declaring him the winner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munawar Faruqui Ekta Kapoor Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp