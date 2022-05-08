STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Star cast hits Mumbai streets to promote 'Modern Love Mumbai'

With the Amazon Prime web series set to explore love in all of its complex yet beautiful forms, the star cast is taking 'love' to the roads of Mumbai city.
 

Published: 08th May 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: As the release of 'Modern Love Mumbai' is nearing D-Day, the star cast of the web series is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.

With the Amazon Prime web series set to explore love in all of its complex yet beautiful forms, the star cast is taking 'love' to the roads of Mumbai city.

Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Rushad Rana, and Prateek Gandhi are literally hitting the streets to promote their upcoming web series. Recently, they hopped onto a Mumbai cab to promote the series which is based on local love stories.

The Amazon Original series which is slated to release on May 13 is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an ensemble cast across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modern Love Mumbai Web series Mumbai Amazon Prime
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp