Brahmastra becomes first Indian film on Disney’s global theatrical release slate

By Express News Service

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will be a part of Disney’s upcoming global theatrical release slate. The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy to its 2022 slate.

Along with Brahmastra are titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a superhero fantasy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film revolves round the quest for a mystical divine weapon called Brahmastra. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Produced by Fox Star Studios (owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

