Padavi Poorva hero Prithvi Shamanur to play Darshan junior in Garadi

While it is known that Darshan is playing a prominent character in the film, it has now come to light that the younger version of his character will be played by Prithvi Shamanur.

Published: 09th May 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Garadi

By Express News Service

This role marks yet another interesting role for the young actor, who is making his debut with Hariprasad Jayanna's Padavi Poorva.

In the stills shared by the Garadi team, we see Prithvi in a face-off with another wrestler. Garadi is backed by Minister of State for Agriculture BC Patil, who is making an acting comeback in the film, which also stars his son-in-law Sujay Belur in a pivotal role.

The team will complete shooting a schedule this week, and Darshan is expected to join the shoot in the next.  In the same schedule, the Garadi team will also film the songs that are composed by V Harikrishna.

Comments

