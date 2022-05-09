STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra unveils first glimpse of daughter, brings her home after 100 days

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her baby.

Published: 09th May 2022 01:21 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on cloud nine as their newborn daughter Malti Marie is "finally home."

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she wrote.

Priyanka also thanked doctors for taking proper care of Malti.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you," she added. Priyanka did not forget to thank her hubby Nick for making her a mom.

"Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit," she concluded.

Speaking of the picture, it's definitely a feast for the eyes. In the image, Priyanka is seen holding the baby girl in her arms while Nick looks at the little one. However, the mommy chose to hide the baby's face by putting a white heart emoticon on the family picture.

Nick also shared the same photograph on his Instagram account and captioned it by thanking his wife Priyanka.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you," Nick wrote.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had in January 2022 shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy. 

