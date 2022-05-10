STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'back to work' on Russo brothers' 'Citadel' 

The 39-year-old actor joined the show's set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Published: 10th May 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series "Citadel".

The 39-year-old actor joined the show's set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January.

Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a selfie writing, "Back to work.

#Citadel".

It is unclear what the actor is filming for the series as she had in December last year announced a wrap on the Anthony and Joe Russo production.

"Citadel" is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon".

The Indian series will be developed by "The Family Man" fame director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Besides "Citadel", Priyanka will also feature in the romance drama film "It's All Coming Back to Me Films" and return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial "Jee Le Zaraa", also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Amazon Studios series Citadel
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp