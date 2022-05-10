STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar, Janhvi begin filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar and Janhvi had previously worked together in Roohi. In Mr and Mrs Mahi, they play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, in a story about cricket aspirations.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have started filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The cricket-themed film is directed by Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl). It is produced by Dharma Productions.

Rajkummar and Janhvi had previously worked together in Roohi (2021). In Mr and Mrs Mahi, they play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, in a story about cricket aspirations.

Janhvi had previously shared pictures from the prep, perfecting her ‘cover drive’ in a cricket camp. Indian cricketer Dinesh Kartik was also glimpsed in the pictures. The tagline of Mr and Mrs Mahi is, “No dream is ever chased alone.” The film is written by Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra. It is scheduled for release on October 7 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Janhvi Kapoor Mr and Mrs Mahi
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp