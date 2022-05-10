STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5 announces upcoming slate of 80+ original titles

The slate also comprises a line-up of regional titles, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The slate comprises over 40 original shows and over 40 feature films ZEE5 has unveiled its content slate for 2022 with over 80 titles across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali languages. The slate comprises over 40 original shows and over 40 feature films.

Alongside OTT premieres of theatrical films like The Kashmir Files and Jhund, the platform has announced upcoming Hindi originals includes TAJ – an epic tale of succession; Forensic, starring Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte;  Duranga – a romantic thriller, as well Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 and others.

The slate also comprises a line-up of regional titles, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.

Manish Kalra, CBO, ZEE5 India, said, “The growth (for our platform) has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions.”

