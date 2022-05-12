STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' to release on August 19

"Dobaaraa" is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap (File photo| PTI)

Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap's film "Dobaaraa" is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19, the makers announced Thursday. Billed as an edgy thriller, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.

"Dobaaraa" is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA.

The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit "Manmarziyaan" and biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh" (2019), on which he served as producer.

It also reunites Pannu with Gulati, who previously co-starred in 2020's "Thappad". "Dobaaraa" is also set to open this year's London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap' Dobaaraa LIFF Taapsee Pannu Pavail Gulati
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp