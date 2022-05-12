Ek Villain Returns  release postponed to July 29

By Express News Service

Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, will now release on July 29. The film was earlier slated to release on July 8.

The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Ek Villain Returns is produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

The director took to Twitter to make the announcement. He shared the release date along with a creepy, star-eyed mask hanging on the backdrop of a neon light-lit wall.

The film marks the first collaboration between John and Mohit. Arjun has worked with the director in Half-Girlfriend, and Disha played the lead in his latest directorial Malang.

