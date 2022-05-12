STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' starts shooting in UK

Amazon Prime Video film Neeyat, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, commenced shoot in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video film Neeyat, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, commenced shoot in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The suspense-thriller is directed by Anu Menon, who collaborated with Vidya previously on Shakuntala Devi.

The official logline of the film reads: “When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.” Neeyat’s story is written by Anu, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with the screenplay by Anu, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita and Girvani. The dialogue is by Kausar Munir.

The ensemble cast will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. The film is co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment. It is another Amazon-Abundantia-Vidya collaboration after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa.
 

