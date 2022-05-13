STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT- The First Case' books July release date

Published: 13th May 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajkummar Rao (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming suspense thriller "HIT- The First Case" will release in theatres countrywide on July 15, the makers announced on Friday.

"HIT", which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original. Bhushan Kumar's production banner T-Series shared the news of the film's release date on Twitter.

"Hitting the theatres with 'HIT - The First Case', with a new release date 15th July 2022," the banner tweeted. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.

"HIT - The First Case" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Rao's forthcoming movies include the Netflix Original "Monica, O My Darling" and Anubhav Sinha's social drama 'Bheed'.

Malhotra, meanwhile, will be seen in south filmmaker Atlee's movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur", co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Netflix movie "Kathal".

