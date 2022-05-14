STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut reveals how she became a bookworm

Actress Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how she picked up screenplay writing and even was a part of a short film.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shares her love for reading books on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She is coming as a special guest along with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and director Razneesh Ghai.

Said the actress: "I always liked reading but I had started working at an early age, right after graduating from school."

"I used to feel really out of place in groups because people would talk about literature and other subjects. I then started self-educating myself and from there I picked up the habit of reading books."

She also spoke about how she picked up screenplay writing and even was a part of a short film: "I learned screenplay writing in my early days because I like learning about things. Even now, whenever I sit with someone, I like learning about them and their art, I absorb these things."

"So, I took formal education for screenwriting. I directed a short film when I was 23-24 years old in California with an international crew. I really have a passion to learn and read new things," concluded the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony Entertainment Television.

