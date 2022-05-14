STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sacred Games 2' actor Chetan Sharma opens up on his role in 'Who Am I'

Helmed by 22-year-old director Shireesh Khemariya and produced by Shirish Prakash, the story is set in a small town on the banks of river Narmada.

Who Am I, Chetan Sharma

A still from 'Who Am I' (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Chetan Sharma best known for his work in 'Sacred Games S2', 'Binnu Ka Sapna' , 'Delhi Crime', 'Ankhon Dekhi', 'Band Baaja Baraat and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is now seen in film 'Who Am I' which premiered on 24th UK Asian film festival in London.

Helmed by 22-year-old director Shireesh Khemariya and produced by Shirish Prakash, the story is set in a small town on the banks of river Narmada which also features 'Panchayat' actor Shashie Vermaa, 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' fame Surendra Rajan and debutante actress Rishika Chandani.

Opening up about his role, Chetan says: "I am playing Bhavitavya, a small town inquisitive student whose interest in philosophy is because he wants to quench his curiosity about life and meaning. His questions lead to more questions because there is no comprehensive explanation. The film is set on the banks of Narmada and talks about love, friendship , family and bittersweet relationships of these with one's quest for purpose."

Sharing about his working experience in the film he adds:"I got to know about this story from Shireesh and he narrated it over phone how it unfolds and then I read the novel. I was immediately immersed in its simplicity and idea, that the difficulty is actually easy, was profound."

"Later talking to him about philosophy, life and his vision for film convinced me that he was much more than his age. When I came to know that we have veterans such as Surendra Rajan and Shashie Vermaa in the role of Swami ji and VLN Sir, a professor respectively and Shireesh's process of finding Rishika I was convinced that this was going to be an honest and sincere film."

