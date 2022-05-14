STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Archies': Big B is proud grandfather, shares heartfelt note for Agastya Nanda

The film produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As the cast reveal of the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies' gained momentum through the day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness about his grandson Agastya Nanda being a part of the highly anticipated project, on Saturday.

The legendary star took to his Instagram to share the film's poster featuring the starcast. Doing a quirky wordplay, an excited Amitabh wrote in the caption, "another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (heart emoji). Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in (sic)."

Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section to drop a heart emoji. Agastya is the son of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda - a columnist and author, and Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of the engineering company, Escorts Limited.

Talking about 'The Archies', the film produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films, also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The film is due for a 2023 release on streaming platform Netflix.

