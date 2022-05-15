STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar tests positive for covid-19, cancels Cannes visit

Published: 15th May 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 54-year-old actor said he has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival following the diagnosis.

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. I will really miss being there," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The superstar, who will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama "Prithviraj", had previously tested Covid-19 positive last year in April.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

