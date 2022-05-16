STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' had 5,000 costumes, 500 turbans used during shoot

The makers of 'Prithviraj' had to create over 50,000 costumes and also used 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:29 PM

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical 'Prithviraj', which is based on the life and valour of Prithviraj Chauhan, had to create over 50,000 costumes and also used 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

Akshay Kumar says, "Rarely do films take this much effort and embark upon such monumental tasks. Every element of our film which is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been dealt with utmost sincerity, authenticity and reverence.

"We have paid attention to the minutest details while making the film because we wanted this to be the most glorious retelling of Samrat Prithviraj's life on the big screen," he said.

The film's director Chandraprakash Dwivedi says, "Detailing was key to making a film like 'Prithviraj'. Like for example, 500 different turbans were created for the film. All these were authentic replication of the kinds of turbans worn by kings, masses, people of various professions at that time.

"We had an expert on turban styling on the set who would oversee the process of these turbans being worn by our actors," he said.

He adds, "Over 50,000 costumes were handmade for the film by a costume designer who, along with his team, was specially flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make these costumes from scratch.

He feels glad that he had a producer like Aditya Chopra who believed in his vision for the film and backed him completely to tell a story like this in the grandest way possible.

