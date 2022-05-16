STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakhi Sawant thanks new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani for gifting her a BMW

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant is known for grabbing eyeballs because of her controversial statements or relationships.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is known for grabbing eyeballs because of her controversial statements or relationships.

During her stint on 'Bigg Boss 15', she introduced her husband Ritesh Singh but later on social media she announced that both have parted ways. Now, she has found love again and has confirmed she's dating Adil Khan Durrani.

She has been sharing videos with Adil on her Instagram handle. Recently, Rakhi shared a video of driving a BMW and thanked him for giving her a surprise.

She wrote: "Thank you so much my dear friend @ shellylather raj bhai and @adil_khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise!! Thanks a ton means a lot to me!! God bless."

Recently, Rakhi attended an award function and from there she made a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media. When the paps demanded she even kissed him on video call.

She introduced him to paparazzi, saying" "Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahte hain ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?). He is my boyfriend."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp