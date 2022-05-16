'Stranger Things' 'fanboy' Varun Dhawan flaunts favourite show merchandise

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Volume 1 of the sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things 4' approaches its premiere date, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who proclaims to be a 'Stranger Things' fanboy, paid an homage to his favourite series.

The actor flaunted his love for the Netflix show with his very own 'Stranger Things' merchandise. In a new video released by Netflix, the 'Student of the Year' star can be seen giving an elusive tour of his house.

As he walks around, the audience gets to see his geeky side with a range of artefacts and wall art. He also candidly shares his love for the series and its characters.

As he continues on the tour, the atmosphere gets eerie because all favourite elements from the series start to take over, including Varun showcasing his dramatised telekinetic abilities, glimpses of the rift leading to the Upside Down and Varun's very own pet 'Demodog'.

The show, which has become a pop culture obsession, sees its upcoming season picking up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Vol 1 of 'Stranger Things 4' is set to stream on Netflix from May 27.