STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Stranger Things' 'fanboy' Varun Dhawan flaunts favourite show merchandise

In a new video released by Netflix, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan can be seen giving an elusive tour of his house.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Volume 1 of the sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things 4' approaches its premiere date, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who proclaims to be a 'Stranger Things' fanboy, paid an homage to his favourite series.

The actor flaunted his love for the Netflix show with his very own 'Stranger Things' merchandise. In a new video released by Netflix, the 'Student of the Year' star can be seen giving an elusive tour of his house.

As he walks around, the audience gets to see his geeky side with a range of artefacts and wall art. He also candidly shares his love for the series and its characters.

As he continues on the tour, the atmosphere gets eerie because all favourite elements from the series start to take over, including Varun showcasing his dramatised telekinetic abilities, glimpses of the rift leading to the Upside Down and Varun's very own pet 'Demodog'.

The show, which has become a pop culture obsession, sees its upcoming season picking up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Vol 1 of 'Stranger Things 4' is set to stream on Netflix from May 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stranger Things Varun Dhawan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp