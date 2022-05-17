STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiara Advani not approached for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next 

With rumours rife about Kiara Advani starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Spirit, with Prabhas, the Kabir Singh star’s spokesperson has finally cleared the air.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

With rumours rife about Kiara Advani starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Spirit, with Prabhas, the Kabir Singh star’s spokesperson has finally cleared the air. The spokesperson has now confirmed that Kiara has not been approached for the film.

As per previous reports, Sandeep had announced Spirit with megastar Prabhas but there was no confirmation on the leading lady. There were speculations that either Kiara or Rashmika Mandanna will be roped in for the role.

The former’s spokesperson, however, denied this and said, “In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas, Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone.”

