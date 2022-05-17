STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shekhar Suman's 'India's Laughter Champion' replaces Kapil Sharma's show

Shekhar will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. He says: "I am extremely gung-ho about 'India's Laughter Champion'."
 

Published: 17th May 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The popular face of entertainment Shekhar Suman is all set to make the audience laugh with his show 'India's Laughter Champion' that will replace 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Shekhar will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. He says: "I am extremely gung-ho about 'India's Laughter Champion'."

Shekhar adds: "This show is aimed at making you forget all your worries, let loose and laugh out loud, that is much needed. The contestants are all set to tickle your ribs and I am positive that the audience will enjoy this show thoroughly."

"It's also great to collaborate with Archana for this reality show and the viewers can surely expect a trip down nostalgia lane with us."

Previously, Shekhar had taken to Instagram to inform the audience that he will be back on TV soon. The two have shot the promo and the show will go on floors later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shekhar Suman India's Laughter Champion The Kapil Sharma Show Archana Puran Singh
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp