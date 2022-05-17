STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sona Mohapatra to ‘avoid’ brands endorsed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took a swipe at Jacqueline Fernandez, saying she will avoid brands that have her as their ambassador.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Sona Mohapatra (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Sona shared a picture of a set of beauty products endorsed by Jacqueline. The actor is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandraseskhar. Jacqueline has been accused of accepting luxury gifts worth crores from Chandrasekhar.

Referring to the hashtag in the image, which reads ‘Jacquelinelovescolorbra’, Sona wrote, “& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..” She added that “my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a  Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India.” In a following tweet, Sona said that such endorsements create ‘toxic role models’ and impede parity for women.

When questioned on the veracity of her tweets, Sona shot back at a user, writing, “& what exactly is the truth O enlightened one? Do you plan to blame this on the PM Modi’ji too? Cus that seems to be on trend nowadays. It’s always all political ?”
 

