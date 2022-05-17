STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu’s next production Dhak Dhak  

Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios have announced their new film titled Dhak Dhak.

A still from the film Dhak Dhak. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios have announced their new film titled Dhak Dhak. Directed by Tarun Dujeda, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists.

Dhak Dhak is co-produced by Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The road trip film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. Taapsee had floated Outsiders Films in 2021. Their first title, the psychological thriller Blurr, starring Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah, was shot last year.

Speaking about her new production, Taapsee shares, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given.”

Commenting on the association, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection & adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”Dhak Dhak is now under production. The film will release in cinemas in 2023.

