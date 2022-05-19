STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imtiaz Ali's 'She' returns for a second season on Netflix

Published: 19th May 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix India's series “She”, written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, is returning with its second season on June 17.

The streamer dropped the first look of the second season on Thursday.

All the seven episodes in the series are directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. Mohit Choudhary, Window Seat Films, co-produces.

Starring Aaditi Pohankar in the central role of an undercover Mumbai constable, the series picks up from where the first season ended as the actor's character of Bhumila finds herself back into the dark alleys of Mumbai while wrestling with the twin forces of duty and desire.

"We're so excited to bring 'She' back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now.

"Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character," the actor said.

The series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig and Resh Lamba.

